PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.86

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 9613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHX shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The firm has a market cap of C$146.83 million and a P/E ratio of -14.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.90.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

