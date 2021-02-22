Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $787.45 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 384,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.