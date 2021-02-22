Pizza (PIZZA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,616.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Pizza has a market cap of $1.56 million and $3,616.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded 120.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00022022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 118.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin.

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

