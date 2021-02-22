PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of PJT Partners worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of PJT opened at $70.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.07. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

