Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $90.00 at Macquarie

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective raised by Macquarie from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.76.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

