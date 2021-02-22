Playtika’s (PLTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

Shares of PLTK traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,144. Playtika has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

