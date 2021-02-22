Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.10. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$17.47 and a 1 year high of C$34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a current ratio of 79.94 and a quick ratio of 66.28.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

