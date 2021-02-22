PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the period. PRA Group comprises 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.13% of PRA Group worth $20,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Group during the third quarter worth about $160,000.

PRA Group stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.20. 8,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.66.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Lagow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $107,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,073 shares of company stock worth $311,015. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

