Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Sells 2,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.4% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock opened at $331.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $330.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

