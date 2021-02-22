Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

APTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

