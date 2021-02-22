Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $161.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Primerica stock opened at $144.50 on Friday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $150.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,982.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,097,790. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,509,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Primerica by 636.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.