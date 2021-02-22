Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $254,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 372,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,694,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,172,000 after purchasing an additional 170,711 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $130.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

