Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,515,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 73,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $230,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $144.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.43. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,222,662 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

