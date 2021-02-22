Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $281.56 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $281,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

CB stock opened at $164.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $166.85.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

