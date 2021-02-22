Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $295.72 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.04% of Camden Property Trust worth $295,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPT opened at $105.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

