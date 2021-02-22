Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,021 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $370,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,926,000 after buying an additional 21,327 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.54.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $339.24 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

