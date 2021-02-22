Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 107,304 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,239,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,304 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $312,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 418,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.55.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $136.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.43.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

