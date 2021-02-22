Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 6.50% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $395,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,395,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

REXR stock opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.18. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.