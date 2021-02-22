Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 763,041 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,891,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 763,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Pfizer worth $437,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE opened at $34.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.