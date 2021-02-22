Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

Shares of SBUX opened at $102.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

