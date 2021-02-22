Profund Advisors LLC Has $16.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,379 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $207.25 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total transaction of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

