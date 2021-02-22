Profund Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,099,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 88,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 97,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $203.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $397.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

