Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $279.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.98. The company has a market capitalization of $327.58 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

