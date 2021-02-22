Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,161 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

SNAP opened at $66.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $65.79.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.