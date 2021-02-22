Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) traded up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.05. 583,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 636,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Progenity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Progenity alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

In other news, COO Damon Silvestry acquired 63,870 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $259,950.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 163,149 shares in the company, valued at $664,016.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Alter acquired 20,000 shares of Progenity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Progenity during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progenity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.