ProPetro (PUMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect ProPetro to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $11.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 3.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUMP. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

