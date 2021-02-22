ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 82,516 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 779,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,516 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Amgen worth $179,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 162,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,434,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 72,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $230.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.