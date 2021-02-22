ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading 7.9% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.66 and last traded at $55.29. 2,183,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,214,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

