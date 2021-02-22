ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 7.7%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.50 and last traded at $96.70. 32,771,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 29,482,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 58.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,108,000 after purchasing an additional 151,691 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 226,199 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 39.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 132,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 37,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 47,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

