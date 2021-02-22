Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $14.85 on Friday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 592.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 66.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 96.3% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 179.6% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 28,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

