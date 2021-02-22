Provention Bio’s (PRVB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $14.85 on Monday. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $838.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 3.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 428,534 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 98,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

