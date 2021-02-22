Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $18,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $84.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

