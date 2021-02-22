Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.75

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 18184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUBGY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

