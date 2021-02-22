Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Stake Lessened by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,031 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 40.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 166.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 651.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,493,019. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

