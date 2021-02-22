Pure Storage (PSTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. On average, analysts expect Pure Storage to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PSTG opened at $27.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $8,632,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 800,000 shares of company stock worth $17,493,019. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

