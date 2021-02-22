Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.82 billion.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Fundamental Research raised Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$94.07 to C$108.66 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$103.50 to C$106.50 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.85.

Shares of BMO opened at C$101.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$55.76 and a one year high of C$102.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$98.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total value of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

