Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Invitae Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Invitae in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Invitae stock opened at $50.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $118,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,966 shares of company stock valued at $33,781,199. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 16.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after buying an additional 3,934,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Invitae by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 56.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invitae by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invitae by 49.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after buying an additional 361,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

