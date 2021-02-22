Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Aravive in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

ARAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of ARAV opened at $8.20 on Monday. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aravive by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aravive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vinay Shah acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

