Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) Issued By Cormark (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.13.

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) stock opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 44.83. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.91.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

