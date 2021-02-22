Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of BMO opened at $80.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 103,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 28,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.796 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

