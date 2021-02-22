Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Decreased by Analyst

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Continental Resources stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 3.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.