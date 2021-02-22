Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Globus Medical, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GMED. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.56.

Shares of GMED opened at $63.74 on Monday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $68.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

