Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.