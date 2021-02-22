Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chart Industries in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $134.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $158.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

In related news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

