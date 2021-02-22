Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for OPKO Health, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OPKO Health in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 19th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OPK opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 281.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

