QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.83

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.83, with a volume of 1593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Get QCR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of QCR by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QCR by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.