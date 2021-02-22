Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.80.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $102.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 9,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $899,269.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $250,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,899 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,984. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

