Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) was down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.77 and last traded at $80.28. Approximately 555,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 470,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Quanterix from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quanterix from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,236 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $141,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,757,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $73,047.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,924 shares of company stock worth $4,181,483. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Quanterix by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

