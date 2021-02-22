Quark (QRK) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $648.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

