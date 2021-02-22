R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,127. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.37, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.